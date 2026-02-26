Information Services Group (III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $61.1060 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

III opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on III. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG’s core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

