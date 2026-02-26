Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading 9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) shares were up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.3350. Approximately 346,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 293,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 44.46%.The business had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.09%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators in the regulated U.S. cannabis industry. The company’s portfolio includes greenhouse facilities, indoor cultivation sites, processing and distribution centers, and other purpose-built properties designed to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements. By structuring long-term net leases, Innovative Industrial Properties provides its tenants with capital to expand and modernize their operations while maintaining stable, predictable rental income streams.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Innovative Industrial Properties was the first publicly traded REIT in the medical-cannabis sector.

