Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.4790. Approximately 1,050,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,359,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Insider Activity at Intapp

Institutional Trading of Intapp

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $379,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,189,996.64. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Intapp by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 27.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 124.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.