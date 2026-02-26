Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Up 2,078.9% in February

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,227 shares, an increase of 2,078.9% from the January 29th total of 194 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $458,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2296 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

