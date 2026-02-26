Invitation Home $INVH Stock Holdings Lessened by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,379 shares during the quarter. Invitation Home comprises about 1.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $186,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 86.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $31.00 target price on Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.35.

INVH stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

