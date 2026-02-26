Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.30. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $3.5510, with a volume of 23,411,626 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 148.41%.The business had revenue of $86.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Xponance LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 1,856,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

