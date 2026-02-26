Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.30. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $3.5510, with a volume of 23,411,626 shares traded.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 148.41%.The business had revenue of $86.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million.
Key Stories Impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations (narrower loss, $86.8M revenue) with Amtagvi sales up ~33% and management pointing to improved margins and pipeline momentum. This is a primary earnings catalyst supporting the rally. IOVA Beats on Q4 Earnings & Sales, Stock Soars on Pipeline Progress
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approval and positive real‑world data for lifileucel (Amtagvi) have shifted the program from a pipeline bet toward commercial execution, increasing revenue visibility and investor enthusiasm. Iovance FDA Approval Shifts Lifileucel From Pipeline Bet To Execution Test
- Positive Sentiment: Positive pilot sarcoma data (50% objective response rate in advanced soft‑tissue sarcomas) broadens Amtagvi’s potential label expansion and prompted immediate investor buying. This clinical readout is being treated as a material pipeline catalyst. Iovance Announces Positive Results for TIL Cell Therapy in Soft Tissue Sarcomas
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is improving — Barclays raised its price target to $11 and Citizens JMP upgraded the stock — adding institutional validation to the move and supporting further upside potential. Analyst Coverage / Price Target Changes
- Positive Sentiment: Operational/volume story: coverage explaining a Philadelphia manufacturing/scale rationale helped investor confidence that commercial execution can improve, contributing to the weekly surge. Iovance Surged 44% This Week and Its Philadelphia Factory Explains Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Chardan trimmed its price target slightly (from $17 to $16) but kept a buy rating — a mixed signal (still bullish but slightly less aggressive). Chardan Lowers Price Target on Iovance
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a large one‑day increase in call buying was reported, signaling speculative bullish positioning but not confirming sustained fundamental buying. (Market flows can amplify moves.)
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~24.8% in February to ~131.3M shares — ~36.9% of float — and a short‑interest ratio near 14.6 days. That raises potential for volatility (squeeze risk) but also indicates strong bearish positioning that could pressure the stock if fundamentals weaken.
- Negative Sentiment: Cash/runway and dilution risk remain material — analysts and sell‑side commentary flag that Iovance may need additional capital before Amtagvi generates steady cash flow, which could lead to future dilution. Seeking Alpha: Better Gross Margin And Faster Turnaround Support A Higher Floor
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Xponance LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 1,856,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.
Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.
