iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $61,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15,997.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 654,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,374,000 after acquiring an additional 650,127 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,227,000 after purchasing an additional 607,046 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,448,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 504,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 410,612 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 153.3% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 668,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.03 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

