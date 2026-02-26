iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Update

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 332 shares, a growth of 403.0% from the January 29th total of 66 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Price Performance
BELT stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.26. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.
About iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF
