Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $93.3020 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 283,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 159,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 65,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

