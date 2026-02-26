ITV (ITVPF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $2.6667 billion for the quarter.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

ITV stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. ITV has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc is a leading commercial broadcaster based in the United Kingdom, offering a portfolio of free-to-air television channels, on-demand streaming services and digital advertising solutions. Its core operations include the operation of flagship channels such as ITV1, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4, as well as the hybrid streaming platform ITVX. The company’s broadcast channels reach millions of UK households each week, delivering entertainment, news, sport and reality programming funded primarily through advertising revenues.

Beyond traditional broadcasting, ITV plc has built a significant production and distribution arm through ITV Studios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.