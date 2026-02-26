Jane Cecil Morreau Sells 15,000 Shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Jane Cecil Morreau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $808,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,119.89. This represents a 46.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.3%

COCO stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 11.70%.The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 10.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 511,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,230,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at $821,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth approximately $62,815,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.