Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.15% of Janus International Group worth $56,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBI opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research raised shares of Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

