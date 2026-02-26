JD.com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $49.7038 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

JD.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Arete Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in JD.com by 35.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in JD.com by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in JD.com by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

