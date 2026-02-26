John Wiley & Sons (WLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,526,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 323.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 528,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after buying an additional 403,389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $12,273,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 391,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,670 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

Featured Stories

