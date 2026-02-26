John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.75. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $46.81.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

