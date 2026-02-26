JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of American Financial Group worth $59,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 421.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AFG stock opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.92%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.