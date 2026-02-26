JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 188,546 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.50% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $61,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

