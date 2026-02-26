JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 601,690 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.92% of Blue Bird worth $53,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 184.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. Blue Bird Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $333.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.74 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 57.60% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blue Bird from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $402,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,493.93. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $775,510.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,911.70. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,290 shares of company stock worth $1,417,170. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company’s core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

