JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.48% of Sionna Therapeutics worth $58,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SION. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,770,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 113.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 153,712 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $837,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SION opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SION shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 33,356 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,486,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,561,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,671,730.25. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,494,962 shares in the company, valued at $259,798,480. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 382,368 shares of company stock worth $15,898,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sionna Therapeutics Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

