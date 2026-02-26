JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. $WEX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of WEX worth $59,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in WEX by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on WEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on WEX in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.27.

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 1,575 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $251,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,830.50. The trade was a 29.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $74,791.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,789.40. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,518. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.90. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $180.71. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

