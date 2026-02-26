JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 339,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.97% of HudBay Minerals worth $58,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $700,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in HudBay Minerals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 152.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,117 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 185,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HudBay Minerals from $23.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HudBay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HudBay Minerals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HBM opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. HudBay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.13 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. HudBay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

