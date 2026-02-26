JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,114 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Semtech worth $60,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 42.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Semtech by 65.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $92.16 on Thursday. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 297.29 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $101,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,947.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,157.92. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,967 shares of company stock worth $2,236,108. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

