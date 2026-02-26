JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $53.43 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,256,155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.40% of Wolverine World Wide worth $53,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 41.0% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 4,297,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,515 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $10,442,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 537,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 78.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 442,649 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.6%

WWW stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.