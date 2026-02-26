JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $53.89 Million Stake in RH $RH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 388.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of RH worth $53,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in RH by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in RH by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.19.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,640. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,154 shares of company stock worth $1,100,148. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $184.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $365.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day moving average is $195.64.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $883.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.65 million. RH had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 161.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

