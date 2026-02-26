JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $57.08 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 410,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Western Midstream Partners worth $57,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Christopher B. Dial sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $248,975.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 185,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,215.85. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE WES opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $44.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 30.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.33%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership’s primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company’s asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

