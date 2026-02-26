JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $57.96 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.77% of Hamilton Lane worth $57,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 313,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $179.19.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 38.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

