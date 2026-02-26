JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $58,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $291.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.24 and its 200-day moving average is $276.15. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $298.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

