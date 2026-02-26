JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58.81 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.91% of Littelfuse worth $58,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $518,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 194.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $376.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.27 and its 200 day moving average is $273.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $334,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,779.52. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $673,349.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,164.49. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,713 shares of company stock worth $19,301,707. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

