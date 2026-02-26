JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $60.33 Million Holdings in Grupo Televisa S.A. $TV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,426,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367,578 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.05% of Grupo Televisa worth $60,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TV. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa by 68.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Grupo Televisa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa’s portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa’s broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Featured Stories

