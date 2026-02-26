JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $80.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freshpet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $111.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $320,500.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,379.14. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,388.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Key Stories Impacting Freshpet

Here are the key news stories impacting Freshpet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — Freshpet reported stronger-than-expected Q4 metrics (volume growth ~9.7%, EBITDA up ~16%) and a solid 2026 outlook, which lifted sentiment after the print. Read More.

About Freshpet

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

Featured Stories

