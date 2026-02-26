JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 640.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.36% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $58,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period.

BATS:NULG opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $103.20.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

