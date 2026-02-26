JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 114,621.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.69% of Colliers International Group worth $53,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $117.20 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $98.97 and a one year high of $171.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

