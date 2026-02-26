JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.95. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.76 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at $24,360,695.81. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,371,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,232 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,017,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,537,000 after buying an additional 2,525,821 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,252,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,804,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

