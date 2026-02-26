JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.12% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $56,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 59,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 465,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 158.3% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions. LCTU was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

