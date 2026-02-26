JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 879,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $57,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after buying an additional 131,071 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $74.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.0488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

