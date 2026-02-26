JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,096 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Cincinnati Financial worth $59,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $163.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.