JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 203,269 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Mueller Industries worth $59,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $116,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,395.44. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $527,037.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,505.65. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

