JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 241,404 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $57,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is one of China’s leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company’s offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental’s curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

