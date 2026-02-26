JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 289,524 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,633,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031,034 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,265,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,165,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,403 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,533,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,651,000 after buying an additional 573,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,285,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,709,000 after acquiring an additional 565,337 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

