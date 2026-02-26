JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 361,588 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361,588 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $56,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.89 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,065. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,173 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $114,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 937,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,206.20. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $509,815. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.