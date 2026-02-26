JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 378,210 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.87% of First Hawaiian worth $57,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 74.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 36.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Alan Arizumi sold 6,566 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $166,382.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,717.08. The trade was a 76.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Wo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $40,815.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,928 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

FHB opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

