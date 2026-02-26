JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 85,135 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.25% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $58,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,481,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 122,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,578,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of XHB opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.