JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $MLCO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.60% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $61,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 69.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,915,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 784,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,015,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 846,504 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.70 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Texas Capital raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

