Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.50 and traded as high as GBX 189. Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 188, with a volume of 1,352,438 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 165 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

