Keith Barnes Sells 41,048 Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 41,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $1,114,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Knowles Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of KN stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,535,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 161.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 302,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Knowles by 26.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 247,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 52,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 334,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

