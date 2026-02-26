Kevin Henry Sells 5,173 Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Henry sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,333.19. This represents a 26.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.