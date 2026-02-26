Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.39, but opened at $42.75. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International shares last traded at $45.3940, with a volume of 187,028 shares.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.86 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 8.71%.Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their price target to $53 and kept an Overweight rating, implying roughly ~24% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush also raised its price target to $53 and retained an Outperform rating, matching the Wells Fargo upside view and adding buy-side momentum. Benzinga

Kiniksa gave 2026 ARCALYST (rilonacept) net product revenue guidance of $900M–$920M; Q4 product revenue was $202.1M and full‑year 2025 net product revenue was $677.6M (y/y growth). The guidance and strong revenue growth support the commercial story. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet strengthened — cash increased by ~$170.4M in 2025 to $414.1M, giving the company runway to invest in commercialization and pipeline programs. Q4 & Guidance Release

Pipeline milestones: KPL-387 Phase 2 recurrent pericarditis data expected in 2H 2026 — a positive potential catalyst if results are favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference (March 2); investor presentation could provide color but is not a direct earnings catalyst. Conference Announcement

Kiniksa plans to initiate KPL-1161 Phase 1 by year-end 2026 — longer-term pipeline news, not an immediate market mover. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated options activity has drawn media attention, suggesting increased short-term trading interest but not confirming directional conviction. MSN Options Article

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $500,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,638.96. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $121,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,570. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,623 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,389. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 653,236 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 657,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 447,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile



Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

