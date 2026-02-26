Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%
AMZN opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say AWS capacity expansion could drive upside: Bank of America and other analysts argue AWS is aggressively adding capacity (estimated ~15 GW by 2027), which could boost revenue and justify AWS growth expectations. Amazon’s AWS expansion could drive potential revenue upside
- Positive Sentiment: BofA and other firms reiterate bullish ratings: BofA kept a Buy and $275 target citing AWS capacity advantages; Wells Fargo reiterated Overweight — analyst support tempers downside from the recent pullback. Is Amazon underestimated? Analyst note
- Positive Sentiment: Concrete capacity buildouts: Amazon pledged a $12B Louisiana data‑center investment to support AI/cloud demand — tangible capacity increases that underpin AWS revenue growth and justify part of the broader capex narrative. Amazon pledges $12B for Louisiana data centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership/AGI research change: The head of Amazon’s AGI lab is leaving — watch for follow-up on leadership and research continuity; impact on near-term revenue is unclear. Head of Amazon’s AGI lab is leaving
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term market tailwinds: cooperation news in the AI ecosystem (e.g., Anthropic excursions) has helped software/cloud names rally, giving AMZN some momentum independent of fundamentals. Anthropic extends enterprise olive branch
- Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety over massive AI capex: Ongoing debate about Amazon’s ~ $200B AI/data‑center capex plan is pressuring the stock — questions on timing of returns and FCF impact continue to weigh on valuation. 200B AI spending debate
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: multiple senior execs (including filings from CEO Andy Jassy and others) disclosed sizable stock sales last week — a near‑term negative sentiment signal that can amplify downward pressure. Jassy Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risks rising: California seeks an injunction over alleged merchant‑bullying on pricing, Italy banned an Amazon unit from processing staff data, and Spain flagged delays in compliance — potential fines, restrictions or compliance costs add uncertainty. California seeks injunction Italy privacy ban Spain antitrust note
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest and market positioning: reported increases in short positions and sector rotation into Energy/Utilities amplify volatility risk for AMZN if sentiment sours further.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
