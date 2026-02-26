Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $32.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,163 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

