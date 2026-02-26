Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (LMPMF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0244 per share and revenue of $1.8127 billion for the quarter.

Shares of LMPMF stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited is a Hong Kong–incorporated company primarily engaged in the production and sale of paperboard and pulp products. Since its establishment in 1994, the firm has grown into one of the leading containerboard producers in China, offering a range of packaging paper grades that serve the carton, corrugated board and packaging industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes linerboard, testliner, white-top linerboard, duplex board and coated duplex board, as well as both bleached and unbleached kraft pulp.

